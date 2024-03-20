Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Lifted by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 25.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.70. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $125.98 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

