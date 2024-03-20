United Maritime Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:USEA)

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

United Maritime Stock Performance

United Maritime stock opened at 2.92 on Wednesday. United Maritime has a fifty-two week low of 2.01 and a fifty-two week high of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of 11.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Maritime

About United Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Maritime Co. ( NASDAQ:USEA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of United Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

