United Maritime Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:USEA)

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
United Maritime Stock Performance
United Maritime stock opened at 2.92 on Wednesday. United Maritime has a fifty-two week low of 2.01 and a fifty-two week high of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of 11.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Maritime
About United Maritime
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Maritime
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.