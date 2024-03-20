United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Shares of UAL opened at $43.91 on Monday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after buying an additional 255,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after buying an additional 221,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

