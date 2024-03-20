Uniswap Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $11.20 or 0.00017452 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.71 billion and approximately $230.39 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00127664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009371 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

