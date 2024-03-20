Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.22 ($0.19), with a volume of 575193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.22 million, a P/E ratio of 800.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.11.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

