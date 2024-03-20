Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of UL opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

