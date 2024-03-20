Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 606.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.86. 20,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,552. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.