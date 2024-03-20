Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 719,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.