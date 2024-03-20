Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 997 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,379,240. The company has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.