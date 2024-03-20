Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 567 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

GOOG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.87. 7,382,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,439,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.28 and a one year high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

