Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 419 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 148,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Exchange Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.02. 5,108,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,781,164. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

