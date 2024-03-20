Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,782,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.28. 623,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,082. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.