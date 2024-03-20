Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 217.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,405. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

