Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cintas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cintas by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.5 %

CTAS traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $631.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $428.68 and a 1 year high of $636.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $614.34 and its 200-day moving average is $561.80.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

