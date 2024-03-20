UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of PATH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.46 and a beta of 0.97.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

