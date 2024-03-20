UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

UiPath Trading Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PATH stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 2,574,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -134.11 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

