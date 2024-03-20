UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

PATH stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.96 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after buying an additional 334,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after buying an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $193,241,000 after buying an additional 3,172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

