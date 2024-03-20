UBS Group Trims Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Target Price to $134.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $108.79.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $798,083.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,004 shares of company stock worth $7,983,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

