UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

