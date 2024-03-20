TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance
LON:SMIF opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.05) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 69.60 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 83.40 ($1.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.39. The stock has a market cap of £201.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1,025.00.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
