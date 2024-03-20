TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

LON:SMIF opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.05) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 69.60 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 83.40 ($1.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.39. The stock has a market cap of £201.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1,025.00.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

