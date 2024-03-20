Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 2.4 %

TPB stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $501.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $28.53.

Insider Activity at Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 15,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $877,558.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

