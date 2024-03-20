Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DGX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 165,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.10. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,472,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

