Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $13.09

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $13.45. Triumph Group shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 194,089 shares traded.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

