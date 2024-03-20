Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.57. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

