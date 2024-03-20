Tristel plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.24 (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.24 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TSTL opened at GBX 463 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 456.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 431.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,669.23 and a beta of 0.31. Tristel has a one year low of GBX 300 ($3.82) and a one year high of GBX 503.50 ($6.41).

In other news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.37), for a total transaction of £168,800 ($214,894.97). 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

