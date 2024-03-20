Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Mark David Schwartz Sells 235 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) VP Mark David Schwartz sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $14,541.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,920 shares in the company, valued at $613,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Mark David Schwartz sold 235 shares of Trimble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $13,872.05.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 273,863 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,265,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Trimble by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after buying an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,670,000 after buying an additional 309,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

