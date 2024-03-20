Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 42,681 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average volume of 25,889 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,580,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,559,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.