Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 93,274 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 63,672 call options.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CLSK stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,999,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,677,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 359,620 shares of company stock worth $7,499,489 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after buying an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSK

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.