Traders Buy Large Volume of B2Gold Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,076 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average daily volume of 2,022 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BTG. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.23.

Shares of BTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,014. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.20%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

