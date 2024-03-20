Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$78.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOU. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$60.97 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.85 and a 12-month high of C$74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market cap of C$21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$311,259.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$311,259.00. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,807. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

