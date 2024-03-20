TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $34.29

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.29, but opened at $33.60. TORM shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 264,645 shares changing hands.
TORM Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.
TORM Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.29%. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 57.10%.
Institutional Trading of TORM
About TORM
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TORM
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.