TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $34.29

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.29, but opened at $33.60. TORM shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 264,645 shares changing hands.

TORM Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

TORM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.29%. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 57.10%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

About TORM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TORM by 5,904.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 966,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter worth $22,306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TORM by 145.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the second quarter worth $5,933,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TORM by 2,267.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 412,621 shares during the period.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

