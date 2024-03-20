TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $422.79

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $422.79 and last traded at $421.98, with a volume of 110996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $411.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.80.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 103.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $722,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 127.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 634.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.