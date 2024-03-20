Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Financial Analysis

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Aileron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -76.36% -68.78% Aileron Therapeutics N/A -83.80% -72.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

5.8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Aileron Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,555.63%. Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aileron Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Aileron Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals $3.99 million 2.23 -$110.22 million ($11.26) -0.03 Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.33 million N/A N/A

Aileron Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tonix Pharmaceuticals beats Aileron Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals



Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults. Its development portfolio focuses on central nervous system disorders. The company's priority is to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablet), which has completed two positive Phase 3 studies for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat fibromyalgia-type Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Its TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase) is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication and has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. The company's rare disease development portfolio comprises TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). Its immunology development portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, which is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed for the prevention of allograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's infectious disease pipeline includes TNX-801, a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and mpox. TNX-801 also serves as the live virus vaccine platform or recombinant pox vaccine platform for other infectious diseases, including TNX-1800, in development as a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. Its infectious disease development portfolio also comprises TNX-3900 and TNX-4000, which are classes of broad-spectrum small molecule oral antivirals. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

About Aileron Therapeutics



Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

