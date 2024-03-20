TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TNR Gold Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TNR Gold news, insider TNR GOLD CORP. sold 560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$30,800.00. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

