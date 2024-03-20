Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.80 million.

Titanium Transp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

