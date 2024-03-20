TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $162.20

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.20 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 161.20 ($2.05), with a volume of 666859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.80 ($2.00).

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £835.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.31.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

