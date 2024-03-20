Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.34

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 365473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

