Thomasville National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE V traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.39. 1,931,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,402,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $525.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $289.04.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.