Thomasville National Bank Sells 2,750 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

