Thomasville National Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

VUG stock opened at $343.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $346.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

