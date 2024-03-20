Thomasville National Bank Purchases Shares of 1,350 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $201.34 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.57. The company has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

