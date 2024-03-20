Thomasville National Bank Makes New Investment in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $1,657,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg Co has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

