Thomasville National Bank Makes New Investment in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $1,657,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg Co has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

