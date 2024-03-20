Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

