Thomasville National Bank Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVS opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

