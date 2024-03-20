Thomasville National Bank Increases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $210.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

