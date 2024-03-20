Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

