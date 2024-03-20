The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $12.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

WU opened at $13.47 on Friday. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.95%.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 969.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 694,026 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Western Union by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Union by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

