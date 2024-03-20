The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1113 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Weir Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

