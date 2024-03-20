The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1113 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.
The Weir Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.
The Weir Group Company Profile
