The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Southern by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

