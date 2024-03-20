The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading 0.5% Higher

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.99. 5,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 94,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $737.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 193.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

